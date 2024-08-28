Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tap water at Spanish tourist hotspots including towns along Costa Blanca has been left undrinkable due to a severe drought.

Holidaymakers and locals in towns along Costa Blanca have been forced to queue at distribution points for bottled water to cover their basic needs. As water levels have dropped, salinity has increased, prompting authorities in some areas to deem tap water unsafe for drinking or cooking.

Bottled water is being distributed free of charge. The lack of water has forced town councils to ban activities such as filling swimming pools, or watering gardens and washing cars during the daytime.

In the Marina Alta area, north of the provincial capital Alicante, water consumption soars to 19.67 billion litres in July from 2.3 billion litres in January. There are nearly 38,000 swimming pools in the area, or one for every five inhabitants, according to the National Statistics Institute. The average for all of Spain is one pool per 35 people.

“We’re already entering a climate emergency,” Joan Sala of the environmental group Accio Ecologista-Agro told Reuters, citing poor rainfall in the northern part of Alicante province, which received half the usual amount of rain last year and just 10% of average levels so far this year. “There needs to be a bit more foresight, because now in the summer there are a lot more people here than in the winter,” said Fernando Sapena, who owns the El Raco De L’arros restaurant in the town of Teulada-Moraira, specialising in paella, a rice-based dish from Valencia.

Tap water at Spanish tourist hotspots including towns along Costa Blanca has been left undrinkable due to a severe drought.

The drought had also caused over 65 million euros ($72.27 million) in losses to the region’s agriculture sector, farmers’ association ASAJA said in July. The problem has been unfolding for months. In March, the Júcar river basin authority, which is responsible for water management in the region, declared “an exceptional situation of extraordinary drought” in parts of Alicante.

The northeastern region of Catalonia declared a state of emergency in February, with restrictions on water for agriculture, industry, and recreational use. Last year, a drought and a record-breaking heat wave shrank Catalonia’s reservoirs, with one falling to such low levels that a medieval village, flooded when the lake was created in the 1960s, emerged from the lake’s dried-up bed.