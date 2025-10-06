London commuters are facing travel chaos this morning as there are severe delays on popular Tube lines.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently severe delays on the Victoria line and minor delays on the Elizabeth line. TfL says of the Victoria line: “Severe delays while we deal with an operational incident at Walthamstow Central.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Southeastern, Weaver line, Suffragette line, Great Northern, Thameslink, Greater Anglia, and South Western Railway.” On the Elizabeth line it says: “Minor delays between Whitechapel and Shenfield due to a late finish of engineering work in the Chadwell Heath area.

“GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.” Commuters are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website in case there are any changes to services.