Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie shared a carousel of new pictures on Instagram from her lavish family holiday to Saudi Arabia.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 36-year-old included snapshots of her curly-haired children, Wilfred, Romy and Frankie, padding along a pristine stretch of sand. She also shared a picture of her husband Boris doting on their youngest son as well as magnificent sunset snaps.

Carrie wrote: “We had a wonderful few days at the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. Boris was doing some work here and as it was the kids half term we were very lucky to be able to tag along and make a holiday out of it and I’m so glad we did. I had no idea there were beaches like this in Saudi. I haven’t been to the Maldives but it’s what I imagine the Maldives to be like but with way less people.

“I’ve never been on such a kid friendly holiday. We stayed at the St Regis Resort and there was an incredible kids club open 10am-7pm that took all 3 of my kids and that they absolutely loved. They would go most mornings 10-1230 which meant I could actually read a few pages of my book! Not only that, but by both swimming pools and on the beach they had the most incredible life guards that would supply toys for the kids and even play with them too, helping them make sand castles or supplying them with water pistols to soak us!”.

The family stayed at The St. Regis Red Sea Resort which has been described on TripAdvisor as having an “outdoor pool, high tech fitness center, signature spa and kids club.” as well as “exceptional fine dining served at three restaurants, each with a unique concept.” It adds: “Every stay is enhanced by the St. Regis Butler service alongside a curated selection of signature rituals designed to transcend the ordinary.

“A rich environment for leisure time, the resort offers a collection of 90 overwater and beachfront villas, each with spacious footprint and private pool.” The resort offers 5-star accommodation in Ḩanak and features a private beach area, restaurant and bar. Among the facilities at this property are room service and a concierge service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel provides an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, evening entertainment and a kids' club.

Booking at the resort could set you back quite a bit, however. NationalWorld searched for a week-long holiday in March on Booking.com and found that for two adults and two children it would cost around £23,000.

Despite the price, those who have visited the hotel are raving about it. One user said on TripAdvisor: “The St. Regis Red Sea exceeds expectations with its luxurious accommodations. The personalized touches throughout our stay elevated the experience.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning hotel with the first class service! We had such a delightful stay that I can’t wait to return! Everyone we have encountered has went out of their way to make us feel special.”