A warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers in Portugal as a popular seaside town is set to introduce a new tourist tax.

The coastal town will follow the likes of Lisbon in bringing in a new tax for tourists. The new charge is due to be implemented from next week and will cover the coastal town of Oeiras, around half an hour of Lisbon.

From Thursday, August 15, those visiting the town will be charged a €1 tax for an overnight stay, according to the Mirror. The tax will be applied to paid overnight stays in hotels and local accommodation establishments in the municipality of Oeiras.

The Oeiras local authority said in a statement that the town will start charging a tourist tax, “under the scope of the Regulation of Administrative Permissions, Taxes and Other Revenues (RAPTOR) of the municipality”. Oeiras’ council explained the tax is intended to "ensure a counterpart for the enjoyment of a set of activities and investments promoted by the municipality of Oeiras, related to tourism".

This includes protecting local businesses, as well as helping the creation of cultural and recreational hubs, management of public spaces, provision of municipal information and support services for tourists, surveillance, security and civil protection in the municipality. The new fee applies to those staying overnight in hotels or local accommodation, costing them €1 (86p) per tourist per night.

According to the Mirror, the tax will be taken by accommodations where tourists stay and must be paid in cash when they arrive. Oeiras sits upon the intersection of the River Tagus and the Atlantic ocean, neighbouring Carcavelos. Oeiras is quieter and more reserved but is a popular option for tourists who are looking for a blend of rural and city living.