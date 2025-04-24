Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A travel warning has been issued for this weekend as train services are expected to be “extremely busy”.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) customers intending to travel on Sunday, 27 April are advised that intercity services will be extremely busy due to engineering works, Nottingham Forest fans travelling to the FA Cup Semi-Final, and people heading to the capital for the London Marathon. Due to Network Rail's engineering work, London St Pancras International Low Level will be closed, and Thameslink services will be diverted to the High-Level platforms. As a result, EMR will only operate one service per hour from Nottingham to London.

Customers holding Advance Purchase tickets can use them on earlier or later services on Sunday to avoid the football rush. Customers who must travel between Nottingham and London St Pancras on Sunday, 27 April, are advised to travel after 2pm from Nottingham and before 7pm from London.

Also, customers who can make their journey either side of Sunday should strongly consider doing so. EMR will honour tickets for customers who have tickets to travel to London on Sunday but opt to take their journey on a day either side. Customers should consider whether using the East Coast Main Line from Grantham may provide an easier journey. To help customers use this route, EMR has strengthened services from Nottingham to Grantham.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Experience Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "Services will be extremely busy on Sunday, 27 April, due to engineering works, the marathon, and Nottingham Forest fans travelling to the FA Cup Semi-Final. Unfortunately, customers should expect delays, queues, and standing. Customers should know that if the Semi Final was to go to extra-time the number of services back to Nottingham are very limited.

"We advise those not attending the match to travel after 2pm from Nottingham and before 7pm from London to avoid peak times. We would like to thank customers for their patience during these engineering works and would like to apologise for any inconvenience."

Travelling from Nottingham

All customers travelling to London should queue from Queen's Road entrance - next to the multi-storey car park.

Travelling from London St Pancras International

If customers have a reservation they should join the signposted queue - this should allow them to catch their booked service. Customers are likely to experience long delays and queues at Nottingham and London St Pancras International. They may also be unable to find a seat for part or all of their journey.

Likewise, customers may not be able to board their required service, either before or especially after the football fixture. If the match was to go to extra-time the number of services back to Nottingham are very limited.

Details of engineering works affecting routes on Midland Mainline – Sunday, 27 April

Engineering work is taking place in the London St Pancras International area, closing some lines.

As a result, London St Pancras International Low Level will be closed, and Thameslink services will be diverted to the High-Level platforms.

East Midlands Railway will operate the following services:

1 train per hour between London St Pancras International and Sheffield (via Beighton)

1 train per hour between London St Pancras International and Nottingham

1 train per hour between London St Pancras International and Corby

1 train per hour between Kettering and Corby (shuttle service)