I visited Venice in Italy this month - and the experience was elevated by staying at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First and foremost, one of the great things about the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice, is that it is so easy to get to. From the airport I got a quick bus and this stops not too far away from Venice’s main train station, Stazione di Venezia Santa Lucia.

Then it was a short and simple walk, past the train station, over a few bridges, turning left and then down a quieter street with less tourists to find the hotel. The walk to the hotel was really easy, and nice too as you get a feel for the city quickly on arrival by passing many a restaurant, bar and souvenir shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five-star hotel is located close to the Venetian Ghetto, neighborhood shops, and small cafes. I found that this area contained less tourists. And there were some delicious restaurants just a few doors down from the hotel. On arrival my boyfriend and I quickly made a bee line for one and sat outside. We enjoyed delicious sea food pasta, a tiramisu and of course I savoured my first Aperol Spritz of the trip.

I visited Venice in Italy this month - and the experience was elevated by staying at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice. (Photo: Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice) | Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice

The hotel is so close to many restaurants such as these and all of the popular attractions. I just love the fact it is situated down a quieter street as you feel like you are away from the hustle and bustle - and it is the perfect place to relax after a long day of walking. During our stay we visited all of the main attractions from Piazza San Marco, Ponte di Rialto to Saint Mark’s Basilica. If you are wanting to travel to Venice, then this hotel is the perfection option for exploring all of the major attractions.

The hotel itself was stunning, with a grand entrance and beautifully furnished lobby. As we walked up to our room we were stunned by the huge space on each floor of the hotel, with beautiful pillars and balconies with a stunning view of the Venetian canal outside.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice. (Photo: Supplied by hotel) | Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice

The room itself was so spacious, with a huge bed and an extra area with a big wardrobe. The bathroom had a walk-in shower and even a separate area with a lovely bathtub. The best part about the room was the windows, facing out onto the canal. I loved being able to open the windows and look out onto the canal. The hotel offers both canal side and garden views - but try to book a canal view, you won’t be disappointed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our stay was bed and breakfast so we enjoyed a delicious spread each morning. There was an array to choose from including cereals, the most delicious pastries, and hot food. You also had the choice to order off a menu which was an added bonus - and my boyfriend said he had the best eggs benedict he had ever tried.

The hotel also had a great gym equipped with bike machines, treadmills and weights in a spacious room. We managed to fit in one work-out one morning, and then proceeded to eat our way through Venice.

The only down-side to the hotel was that the path outside was half blocked off due to some engineering work going on. However, this did not impact our stay or experience one bit. There was no noise, and it didn’t affect any views of the canal.

I wanted to stay in a hotel in Venice that had canal views, was next to popular attractions and easy to get to. I think that’s what the majority want when they are heading to the popular city. And this hotel gives you exactly that. I loved my stay at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice - and I would recommend it to anyone heading there.