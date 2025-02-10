A heartbroken dad is suing a Dominican Republic resort for £5.5 million after his wife and eight year old son died suddenly from food poisoning just a day into their holiday.

Stephen Gougeon, 38, launched the lawsuit on January 27 following the tragic deaths of wife April, 41, and son Oliver, eight, at the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham Resort in December 2023.

Mr Gougeon said in a statement: "Flying back home without April and Oliver sitting beside as they had done just days earlier is indescribable. We planned this trip so our family could get some rest and relaxation. The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds."

The family's lawyer said the Gougeons had eaten at the resort's buffet before falling ill and visiting the on-site clinic, where their condition rapidly deteriorated. According to a coroner's report, April and Oliver Gougeon died due to secondary causes related to food poisoning, reports the Express US.

April, a lawyer, was described in her obituary as a devoted mother who "was the first one to assist when others were in time of need." In a lawsuit, Stephen Gougeon alleged unsanitary conditions in the food preparation areas, lack of timely medical treatment, and staff being untrained to deal with emergencies at the resort.

He claimed that the staff did not take their call for help seriously nor did they check in on them and request medical help. He said: "When they finally responded after our further plea, there appeared to be confusion about how to handle the situation. These delays cost precious time that could have been used to treat our illness. And in the end, it cost my wife and my son their lives”.

Meghan Hull Jacquin, the lawyer representing the Gougeons, stated that the family "was failed on so many levels." She added: "The Gougeons are taking action against the companies whose negligence allowed this to happen, not only to get answers and realise a sense of justice for themselves but to shine light on these events, effect change in the failed processes and procedures and ideally protect other vacationers from having to experience anything similar."