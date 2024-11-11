‘Travel Tuesday’ is nearing - a day to find deals on travel purchases like hotels, cruises, and flights.

Google search volume for the term "Travel Tuesday" has been growing since 2021, showing it has gained in popularity. Last year, Travel Tuesday saw "notable increases" in bookings for hotels, cruises, and airline flight compared with the two weeks before and the two weeks after, according to a report, citing data from the travel marketing platform Sojern.

Travel Tuesday falls on Tuesday 3 December, after Black Friday. The days preceding it have been dubbed Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to extend more product-focused deals in the retail space, travel companies, airlines and hotels typically offer special promotions, discounted packages and limited-time offers on Tuesday.

(Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Deals may start to arise as early as Black Friday, so it’s advised to begin looking for deals starting as soon as the evening of 28 November. Some tips for getting the best travel deals include:

Setting alerts: Use fare alerts on airline and travel sites to monitor price drops for specific routes.

Be flexible on dates: Leaving mid-week or during off-peak times can allow significant savings.

Book directly through airlines or hotels: This can sometimes bring exclusive discounts and perks.

Bundle travel: Package deals that combine flights, hotels, and car rentals can bring additional savings.

Fly to alternative airports: Check nearby airports for better fares.

Loyalty programs: Sign up for airline and hotel loyalty programs to earn points and bonuses.

Expedia will be a good brand to look out for travel deals. You can save on thousands of places to stay, vacation packages included. For a limited time, you can save more than $100 on select hotels in Paris this December.

Kayak will also be another good brand to keep an eye on. For a limited time, you can score select Caribbean vacation packages starting at $890 for two people. You can filter travel deals by free cancellation, free breakfast and more, if offered. It is also anticipated that TripAdvisor will be offering great travel bargains this year too.