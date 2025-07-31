Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora has published a plan for the expansion of Heathrow Airport - which rivals a proposal from the airport’s owners.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The billionaire’s Arora Group said the “primary benefit” of the plan it submitted to the government is a shorter new runway which would avoid the costly and disruptive need to divert the M25 motorway. Building a 2,800-metre third runway instead of the full-length 3,500-metre runway planned by the airport would result in “reduced risk” and avoid “spiralling cost”, the company said.

A shorter runway could have limits on its use, although Arora Group insisted it would be able to accommodate aircraft of all sizes. Arora Group’s Heathrow West proposal states the new runway could be fully operational by 2035, while a new terminal would open in two phases, in 2036 and 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan, developed with infrastructure company Bechtel, has a cost estimate of under £25 billion, not including the redevelopment of the airport’s existing central area. Mr Arora, who is one of the largest landowners at Heathrow, said: “After a decade working with our world-leading design and delivery team, I am very proud that the Arora Group can finally unveil to the UK government our Heathrow West proposal, which directly meets and supports the United Kingdom’s primary objective of unlocking economic growth at the UK’s only hub airport, with a strong commitment of doing so on-budget and on-time.

Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora has published a plan for the expansion of Heathrow Airport - which rivals a proposal from the airport’s owners. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

“The Arora Group has a proven track record of delivering on-time and on-budget projects including in and around Heathrow airport. We are delighted that the government has taken a common-sense approach to invite proposals from all interested parties for the very first time rather than granting exclusivity to the current airport operator, no matter its track record.”

Who is Surinda Arora?

Born in September 1958 in Punjab, India, Surinder Arora spent his early childhood with an adoptive aunt and uncle, unaware they weren't his biological parents. He only learned the truth after joining his birth family in the UK at age 13.

Unable to speak English on arrival, he first attended a remedial class for language learners before entering mainstream education. He left school at 18 with limited qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got his first job as a junior clerk with British Airways so he could pay for flying lessons. Arora took evening jobs including being a waiter at the Renaissance Hotel at Heathrow which he now owns.

His next job was at Abbey Life Insurance where his Indian supervisor suggested he invest in property to make more money. And he did, buying up some maisonettes in Harrow and renovating them for profit.

Arora then spotted a gap in the market – many British Airways crew had to stay overnight but had difficulty getting accommodation. So he brought a row of terrace houses and converted them into B&Bs for aircrew. This became very profitable, so he bought more houses and took a £20 million gamble to build a purpose built 249 bedroom hotel for aircrew.

By the time it was built it was worth £40 million and with the setting up of the Arora Group in 1999 he was well on the way to be able to acquire more. Today, Arora is a billionaire and the Arora Group owns hotels at Heathrow and Gatwick, Windsor Great Park, Luton Hoo, two golf courses in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire and shopping centres in Crawley and Woking and has just completed buying the Heythrop Estate in Kensington. He also plans to turn the Luton Hoo golf course into a championship golf course so he can bid for the Ryder Cup to be held there in the 2030s.