There is a very high risk of fires throughout the Greek holiday island Crete today (Monday 28 July).

Residents and holidaymakers throughout Crete should exercise particular caution today as there is a high risk of fire. According to the map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection, Crete is in orange, which means that there is a forecast for a very high risk of fire (risk category 4).

All Services and Technical Means that constitute the civil protection mechanism have been put into full mobilization, activating and developing the necessary human resources and the corresponding materials and means to meet the needs. Listed below is what is currently banned:

the burning and use of fire on crop residues, grasslands or other

of smoking in beehives

the performance of hot work (welding, cutting wheel, etc.)

the use of outdoor barbecues

the use of "Sky Lanterns" (airborne flying lanterns or balloons)

the use of pyrotechnics

Firefighters were working on five major fire fronts late on Sunday in the Peloponnese area west of Athens, as well as on the islands of Evia, Kythira and Crete. In Crete's Chania region, firefighters were battling a 20km wildfire front that swept through forest land, beehives, crops and livestock.

Strong southwesterly winds were complicating efforts to contain flare-ups, while several villages remained without electricity. Listed below are areas in Crete that are affected by the fires.

Azilakodasos, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

Vathi, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

Thriptis, Municipality of Ierapetra

Kalo Chorio, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos – Meseleri, Municipality of Ierapetra

Selakano, Municipality of Ierapetra

Cypress forest of Kritsa, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos

Krousta Forest, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos.

Symi, Municipality of Viannos

Rouva-Zaros, Municipality of Gortyna and Municipality of Phaistos

Koudouma, Municipality of Gortyna

Keris, Municipality of Malevizi,

Fourni, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia

Yuuchta, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia

Reconstruction, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia

Evligia suburban forest

Suburban forest of Prof. Elias

Agios Ioannis suburban forest

Reforestation area south of the Arkadi Monastery

Alsilio area of Paradisos Armenoi

Mills Gorge

Kissos suburban forest

Periurban forest of Agouseliana

Periurban forest of Agios Ioannis