Wildfires in Crete: Warning issued of very high fire risk throughout popular Greek holiday island - holidaymakers urged to exercise caution
Residents and holidaymakers throughout Crete should exercise particular caution today as there is a high risk of fire. According to the map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection, Crete is in orange, which means that there is a forecast for a very high risk of fire (risk category 4).
All Services and Technical Means that constitute the civil protection mechanism have been put into full mobilization, activating and developing the necessary human resources and the corresponding materials and means to meet the needs. Listed below is what is currently banned:
- the burning and use of fire on crop residues, grasslands or other
- of smoking in beehives
- the performance of hot work (welding, cutting wheel, etc.)
- the use of outdoor barbecues
- the use of "Sky Lanterns" (airborne flying lanterns or balloons)
- the use of pyrotechnics
Firefighters were working on five major fire fronts late on Sunday in the Peloponnese area west of Athens, as well as on the islands of Evia, Kythira and Crete. In Crete's Chania region, firefighters were battling a 20km wildfire front that swept through forest land, beehives, crops and livestock.
Strong southwesterly winds were complicating efforts to contain flare-ups, while several villages remained without electricity. Listed below are areas in Crete that are affected by the fires.
- Azilakodasos, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
- Vathi, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
- Thriptis, Municipality of Ierapetra
- Kalo Chorio, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos – Meseleri, Municipality of Ierapetra
- Selakano, Municipality of Ierapetra
- Cypress forest of Kritsa, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
- Krousta Forest, Municipality of Agios Nikolaos.
- Symi, Municipality of Viannos
- Rouva-Zaros, Municipality of Gortyna and Municipality of Phaistos
- Koudouma, Municipality of Gortyna
- Keris, Municipality of Malevizi,
- Fourni, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia
- Yuuchta, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia
- Reconstruction, Municipality of Archanes – Asterousia
- Evligia suburban forest
- Suburban forest of Prof. Elias
- Agios Ioannis suburban forest
- Reforestation area south of the Arkadi Monastery
- Alsilio area of Paradisos Armenoi
- Mills Gorge
- Kissos suburban forest
- Periurban forest of Agouseliana
- Periurban forest of Agios Ioannis
