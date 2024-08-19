Wowcher Christmas markets: £99 Christmas mystery holiday deal is back with trips to Lapland, New York and more
Priced at £99 per person, this deal offers a chance to experience some of the most magical Christmas markets and festive destinations across Europe and beyond, all while keeping the final destination a surprise. The holiday is a complete mystery until the very last moment.
Once you purchase your ticket and enter your voucher details, you’ll be left in suspense until the surprise destination is unveiled. For thrill-seekers and Christmas lovers alike, the anticipation adds an extra layer of excitement to the holiday season.
You could either be sipping mulled wine at a Christmas market in Vienna, ice skating in New York’s Central Park, or even embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to see the Northern Lights from a Finnish Glass Igloo. The £99 package includes both flights and hotel accommodation for up to four nights, making it an affordable option for families or couples looking to celebrate Christmas in style.
There are also other travel deals out there that at the moment for a Christmas break. Jet2Holidays, for example, is currently offering a range of Christmas market breaks to destinations like Prague, Budapest, and Berlin, with prices starting at around £199 per person for a three-night stay. These packages include flights, accommodation, and even a 22kg baggage allowance.
Shoppers who book this Mystery offer by September 8, will be able to travel between November 15 and December 22 for the perfect Christmas getaway.
