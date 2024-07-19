Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mass anti-tourist protest is set to take place in Palma, Spain this weekend to “put limits on tourism”.

Around eighty groups who comprise the 'Menys turisme més vida' (Less tourism, more life) platform will be represented at the demonstration in Palma on Sunday evening (21 July). The groups want measures against mass tourism to be adopted and hope that the protest will be at least as large as the one that took place in May.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, Balearic government spokesperson, Antoni Costa, said on Thursday (18 July) that the government has the utmost respect for those who will be attending Sunday's protest against mass tourism but called for this respect to be reciprocal and issued to those members of the pubic who don't take part and for visitors who are in the city during the protest.

He said that the government respects the demonstration so long as it is peaceful and does not interfere "with those who have decided not to demonstrate and with visitors". He added: “We are not afraid that anything will happen precisely because there have been no incidents here, but we have seen behaviour in Barcelona that we hope will not occur."

Mr Costa refers to a protest which took place in Barcelona Saturday 6 July which saw demonstrators armed with water pistols targeting diners sat outside a restaurant. The scenes were part of a larger rally against mass tourism which saw around 2,800 people take to the streets under the banner “Enough! Let’s put limits on tourism.” Some diners, including families, were forced to leave their tables. According to city council figures, Barcelona last year received more than 12 million tourists, 81 per cent of whom were from outside of Spain.

For the protest planned on Sunday evening there is likely to be heightened security and localized transport disruptions near the protest sites. Advice to holidaymakers is to avoid all protests as a standard precaution and allow additional time to reach destinations near any demonstration sites.