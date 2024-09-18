Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK Foreign Office has issued ‘do not travel’ warnings for six European countries.

Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania have been slapped with the warning after Storm Boris has dumped up to five times the average September rainfall. It warned: "Heavy rain and flooding is causing severe disruption, especially in southern and eastern parts of the country. Check local conditions before you travel and follow the instructions of the Czech authorities if you are in these areas."

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) cannot provide tailored advice for individual trips. "Read this travel advice and carry out your own research before deciding whether to travel," it said. It urged people in the Czech Republic to telephone 112 for ambulance, fire, police.

It added: "Contact your travel provider and your insurer if you are involved in a serious incident or emergency abroad. They will tell you if they can help and what you need to do. For refunds or changes to travel, contact your travel provider.

“You may also be able to make a claim through insurance. However, insurers usually require you to talk to your travel provider first."

In its Poland travel advice, it said: "Heavy rain and flooding is causing severe disruption in the Lower Silesia (Dolnośląskie), Silesian (Śląskie) and Opolskie Voivodeships in southwest Poland. Check local conditions before you travel and follow the instructions of the Polish authorities if you are in these areas."

For Romania, it said: "Heavy rain and flooding is causing disruption in eastern Romania. Check local conditions before you travel and follow the instructions of the Romanian authorities if you are in these areas." On East Austria, it said: "Due to floods in the East of Austria, road closures and disruptions to public transport may occur in affected areas. Check road traffic information and public transport updates from Austrian railways and Vienna public transport before you travel."

Polish city Nysa has been evacuated due to the risk of a nearby embankment breaching. The embankment holds back water from a large lake, and its failure could release a surge of water several metres high into the town. The death toll from the floods rose to at least 16 on Monday (16 September) with four fatalities confirmed in Poland alone.