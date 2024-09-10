The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for the beautiful beach destination Costa Rica.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its information about vaccine recommendations and health risks. The FCDO told UK holidaymakers: "To enter Costa Rica, you must have a certificate to prove you’ve had a yellow fever vaccination if you’re coming from a country listed as a transmission risk.

"For details about medical entry requirements and recommended vaccinations, see TravelHealthPro’s Costa Rica guide. "See what health risks you’ll face in Costa Rica, including malaria, dengue and Zika virus."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TravelHealthPro's Costa Rica guide contains essential information on vaccine recommendations, malaria, other risks (including altitude, biting insects or ticks, dengue, influenza, outdoor air quality and Zika virus), Covid and health news. The FCDO also provided essential health advice for Britons entering Costa Rica.

The Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for the beautiful beach destination Costa Rica. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tourists were warned: "Before you travel check that your destination can provide the healthcare you may need and that you have appropriate travel insurance for local treatment or unexpected medical evacuation. This is particularly important if you have a health condition or are pregnant."

In an emergency, Brits are advised to "call 911 and ask for an ambulance". The FCDO advised: "Contact your insurance company quickly if you’re referred to a medical facility for treatment."

For travellers who take medication, Brits were warned: "Prescriptions from the UK cannot be used locally. To find a pharmacy (‘farmacia’) look for one of the big national chains such as Farmacia Fischel, Farmacia Sucre, FarmaValue, Farmacia Saba, or Farmacia Santa Lucia, among others. A quick search online should help you to identify the nearest one open."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brits are advised to read about the best practices when travelling with medicines on TravelHealthPro. As for the healthcare system in Costa Rica, the FCDO said: "Medical care in Costa Rica is of a generally high standard. Ambulance services in remote areas may vary. Only initial emergency medical treatment is available without charge for visitors. Subsequent treatment will be charged.

"Make sure you have adequate travel health insurance and accessible funds to cover the cost of any medical treatment abroad and repatriation. FCDO has a list of medical providers in Costa Rica where some staff will speak English.”