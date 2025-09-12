A new travel warning has been issued for Poland as the popular EU country has closed its border with Belarus.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All border crossings between Poland and Belarus were closed overnight on Sept. 12, ahead of the start of joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, Polish news outlet Onet reported. Traffic across the border was suspended in both directions, including cars and cargo trains.

The Zapad-2025 (meaning "west" in Russian) drills, which began on Sept. 12 in Belarus and western Russia, have heightened concerns among NATO's eastern member states, such as Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Warsaw said it is deploying 40,000 troops along its borders with Belarus and the Russian Kaliningrad exclave as the drills take off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a midnight briefing near the Belarusian border, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said that the drills were directly aimed at Poland and the European Union. He also referred to the recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace.

A new travel warning has been issued for Poland as the popular EU country has closed its border with Belarus. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Russia breached Polish airspace on an unprecedented scale overnight on Sept. 10, prompting Poland's Air Force to down Russian drones for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Marcin Przydacz, the most senior foreign policy aide to Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki, said in an interview with Radio Zet this morning (Friday 12 September) that the number of reported Russian drones that crossed into Poland’s territory went up to 21.

Not all of them have been found yet, he said. As of last night, Poland’s interior ministry confirmed retrieving 17 drones.

The Foreign Office warns: “FCDO advises against all travel to Belarus. Poland will temporarily close the Poland-Belarus border including rail crossings from 12 September, starting at 00:01hrs in the morning, due to joint Belarus-Russia military exercises. The border will remain closed until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access to parts of the Polish border with Belarus is restricted. The regulations, which came into force on 13 June 2024 was extended on 6 September 2025 for another 90 days, prohibits access to the border in specific areas controlled by the Polish Border Guard posts at Narewka, Białowieża, Dubicze Cerkiewne and Czeremcha.

“In some areas, access is restricted to within 200m of the border and in others to within 2km. See precise details of the restricted areas (in Polish). You should check the Polish Border Guards guidance (in Polish), observe these regulations at all times and follow the instructions of the Polish authorities if you are in these areas.”