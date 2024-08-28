Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular holiday destination has introduced new beach rules which can leave tourists being fined more than £1,000.

The beautiful Italian island, which is the second largest in the Mediterranean Sea, has a number of little-known rules and a new rule means that tourists on its waters could be handed penalties ranging from £199 to £1,160. The new rules have been introduced in the popular destination Sardinia.

According to the Super Yacht Times, new rules have restricted overnight stays in La Maddalena Park. Anchoring is now prohibited between 9pm and 8am for all recreational vessels including those used for rentals, leases, sailing schools, diving and snorkelling.

Stays overnight have been restricted with skippers only able to use mooring buoys installed by the Park Authority - which act as a temporary floating anchor point. These are not suitable for any boat more than 15 metres.

Recreational vessels owned by locals and firms whose legal headquarters have been located there for at least five years are also restricted by this rule. Only under a maritime state concession - a contract between a private enterprise for a specific activity - can mooring of recreational vessels at buoy fields be owned by private entities.

During 9.30am and 5pm, you cannot use mooring buoys designated for passenger transport vessels for any recreational boats, yachts, or ships. Elsewhere on the island, Pelosa Beach has also banned towels and asked visitors to bring mats with visitors also having to pay £3.

Sardinia has also limited the capacity of visitors at Cala Sisine Beach to 1600 and reduced visitors at Santa Maria Navarrese Beach to 1300.Only 550 people are allowed to visit Cala Mariolu Beach a day with a 86p fee.