Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A delayed TUI flight to Zante was forced to turn back mid-flight after the destination airport closed for the night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A plane taking UK holidaymakers to the Greek island of Zante was forced to turn back mid-flight - when the destination airport closed for the night.

The TUI flight had already been delayed for around five hours when it finally left Cardiff Airport on Friday evening. But excited passengers were further disappointed when, as the flight passed over Poland, they were informed it was turning round - still some 2,000 miles from their destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Cardiff man, whose wife was on the flight with a friend, said they had been "really looking forward to their holiday” and were shocked to be told it was to be cut short, before they even reached their destination.

"It was supposed to be a short break, flying out today (Friday) and returning next Tuesday,” he told The Mirror. “But the flight was delayed by five hours before it took off, and then when they were in the air - I believe they were over Poland - an announcement was made over the speaker that they had to turn back."

On its website Zakynthos International Airport, the only airport on the island of Zante, said "planes are not permitted to land or depart during the night". And one disgruntled holidaymaker said the rule should have been obvious to holiday firms.

A TUI flight to Zante was forced to turn back as airport was closed. | AFP via Getty Images

"My wife is very, very upset," he told Wales Online. "Her friend had to answer the phone because she was so upset by it all. TUI should be responsible for what they are doing. They should know - I know - that Zante does not let planes land at night-time. It's a standard procedure because it's a small island."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of things like this just get swept under the carpet and it's just wrong,” he went on. “It's our hard-earned money. I'm now looking at flights for them from Bristol tomorrow (Saturday) which will cost another £300 plus, but apart from that it's a day and a half gone from their holiday. I feel sorry for the other passengers too. Having spoken to my wife's friend, people were crying on the plane and were totally disgusted by what was happening."

Cardiff Airport CEO, Spencer Birns, said the issue had been caused by the IT shutdown which hit travel across the globe on Friday. "It is disappointing that the Zante flight experienced a long delay and we can confirm that the flight departed, but sadly returned back to Cardiff this evening," he added.

On Sunday afternoon (July 21), TUI said it was continuing to suffer problems as a result of the IT problems.

"Following the global IT issue impacting businesses around the world, we would like to apologise to everyone affected," a statement said. "While the original IT issue was outside of our control, the impact to our systems has meant our flight programming continues to suffers delays and cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are very sorry to all those customers impacted as we understand how disappointing this is. We ask that all TUI customers due to travel this weekend regularly check the Travel Information page of the TUI website for the latest updates."