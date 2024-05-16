TUI holidays: Holiday giant's record revenue amid 'high demand' for summer package holidays despite 4% price rise
Holiday giant Tui has earned a record revenue as it said travelling remains “very popular” despite rising prices for trips abroad. Revenues jumped 15.2% to eight billion euro (£6.9 billion) in the first half. Its group loss stood at 330.5 million euro (£284.2 million), against losses of 558 million euro (£479.8 million) a year earlier.
Tui said it was seeing “high demand” for package holidays in particular despite its average prices around 4% higher for the summer season than a year ago. The group’s summer programme is 60% sold, with 9 million bookings for the upcoming peak season, up 5% year-on-year. In the UK, summer bookings so far are 3% higher, with 65% of the season sold.
Sebastian Ebel, Tui Group chief executive: “Travelling is very popular with people. We see trends that will further strengthen this in the future: experiences are becoming more important than possessions, and the middle classes are growing in many parts of the world.”
Tui added it was “aware of the ongoing challenges in the geopolitical environment” but is sticking to full-year guidance, with aims to increase revenue by at least 10% and underlying operating earnings by at least 25%. The firm said milder winter weather “motivated many last-minute travellers to make winter bookings” in its second quarter, despite prices 3% higher on average.
Tui also added that medium and short-haul destinations are driving bookings for the summer including Greece, Turkey and the Balearic Islands “once again proving to be the most popular destinations for summer holidays.”
