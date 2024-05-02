Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at Which? have revealed the six common travel insurance mistakes that UK holidaymakers make and how to avoid them. According to new data from GoCompare, almost a third of holidaymakers buy travel insurance on the day they jet off but the experts warn that leaving it to the last minute is risky.

They warn that “failing to get organised in time could mean you miss out on vital elements of cover” and it is “not the only mistake made when taking out travel insurance.”

Listed below are the six common travel insurance mistakes according to Which? - and what you can do to avoid them.

Waiting to the last minute

GoCompare looked at travel insurance policies bought during 2023 and found just over one in four people purchased a policy in the week leading up to their trip. But one in three did it on the day of travel.

Which? experts warn that there is a danger of leaving it to the last minute as “you might not be covered for everything you need.” The experts add: “Cancellation cover, for example, is unlikely to be included if you're purchasing a policy just hours before your flight.

“Buying earlier not only means you have more cover, however. You also have the time to shop around for the best cover for the destination you're travelling to and your circumstances.”

Experts at Which? have shared the six most common travel insurance mistakes that UK holidaymakers make - and how they can avoid them. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Buying when already abroad

Which? experts warn that if you take out travel insurance during your trip “most policies are likely to be void and you won't be able to claim should the worst happen.” According to GoCompare, holidaymakers in this situation can buy a specialist post-departure travel insurance, which should provide the same level of cover as a standard travel insurance policy.

The experts add: “But this type of cover is only available from a small number of companies, so there will be less choice and they may be more expensive. If you do buy this policy, you may also have to wait 24, 48 or 72 hours before it begins. This is an anti-fraud measure introduced by insurers to stop people buying a policy when they've already encountered a problem.”

Not declaring medical conditions

According to Which?, lying about your health issue could result in your travel policy being invalidated and means you have to cover the cost of any medical expenses needed on your trip yourself. The experts warn: “In some cases, costs can quickly escalate to tens of thousands of pounds. There are, however, specialist providers that provide affordable cover for customers who struggle to find it elsewhere.”

Going beyond policy limits

Which? experts urge holidaymakers to “buy extra cover” if you want to do sports on holiday including diving, cycling, kayaking or other water sports. They add: “Hiking and trekking are other activities which may not be covered if they are the sole purpose of the trip. That's because long-distance walks to remote areas and reaching high-altitudes increases the likelihood of needing urgent medical help or assistance, such as an air ambulance. Adventure holidays therefore require you to find specialist insurance.”

Trip length is too short

Insurers put a time limit on how long they will cover you for, per trip – usually 31 days. Which? experts advise: “If you want to travel for more than a month, you'll need to take out a long-stay policy; this is sometimes called extended or backpacker insurance. But be aware that this type of policy doesn’t cover multiple trips, just one long getaway.”

Forgetting cruise holidays need special cover

You will need specialist travel insurance if you have booked to go on a cruise. These policies are designed to cover problems that could arise while you’re on this type of trip – such as missed port departures or transport to a hospital if you fall ill while at sea.