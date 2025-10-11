A warning has been issued to UK travellers heading to Europe as a new border system is being brought in.

The Entry Exit System (EES) is being introduced on Sunday in the Schengen area, which is a network of 29 European countries - mostly in the EU - that have abolished internal border controls. It means that travellers can move between them without showing passports at borders.

Now travellers from outside the Schengen bloc - which has a total population of about 453m and includes France, Spain, Italy and Germany - will have to use the new EES, which involves having fingerprints and photographs taken on machines.

Chief Safety and Stations Officer Simon Lejeune previewing the EES kiosks at Kings Cross St Pancras for the Eurostar European Union entry/exit system (EES) before its rollout | Lucy North/PA Wire

Travellers from the UK have been told to prepare for waits of up to four hours while the technology beds in. For most UK travellers the EES process will take place at foreign airports.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said: “For major airports in southern Europe, we recommend that travellers now allocate four hours for navigating the new system in these initial stages.”

She said that “delays should be anticipated” at border controls when multiple flights arrive at similar times, and “we foresee potentially overwhelming volumes of travellers during the initial roll-out”.

She added: “This should settle over the next few weeks as staff and travellers familiarise themselves with the new procedures.”

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: “Longer waits are expected at border control on arrival so you should allow more time when you land by booking later transfers or other onward travel.”

The Home Office said the extra checks “should only take one to two minutes” to complete but warned they may lead to “longer waits at busy times”.

UK travellers boarding international services from London’s St Pancras railway station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal will complete EES checks in the UK.

New kiosks have been installed at those locations but only some passengers will be required to use them from Sunday. The EU is rolling out EES in a phased manner, with participating states initially only required to use the system for a proportion of their arrivals. The deadline for full implementation is April 10 next year.

An individual’s EES registration will be valid for three years although their details will still be verified on each trip in that period.

The system will eventually replace the need for border officers to stamp passports.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel trade organisation Abta, said: “In the longer term, EES should make processes quicker and simpler for travel to Europe. Looking at the short term, given the scale of the operation, there may be some delays, particularly at peak travel times.

“But countries will be stepping up their processes gradually and have the option to stand down the system to avoid significant and lengthy waiting times. We ask that countries remain vigilant and use this contingency measure where needed.”

Countries that are in the Schengen Area

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The UK has never been in the Schengen - its absence from the list is not connected to Brexit. The small states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City are not technically in Schengen but abide by its rules. Cyprus is due to join in the future.