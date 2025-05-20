The Prime Minister secured a new agreement with the European Union that reportedly will make travel faster for Brits to Europe.

The deal will allow UK travellers to use more eGates across Europe, "ending the dreaded queues at border control," the UK Government pledged. It means that Brits can join other EU tourists in the shorter queues.

Starmer said: "Today’s deal will also help British holidaymakers, confirming that they will be able to use e-gates when they travel to Europe, ending those huge queues at passport control. And I call on all EU members to help make this a reality without delay.”

Bringing furry friends abroad will also be easier, as "pet passports" are introduced for UK cats and dogs. This eliminates the need for animal health certificates when travelling to Europe.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, European Union Relations minister, says it will give British travellers “more time to spend on holiday or work trips… doing what you want, not being stuck in queues”. These travel updates come as Keir Starmer secures a new agreement with the European Union following six months of "extensive negotiations".

The deal is part of his core mission to grow the economy, support British jobs, and increase people's disposable income, the UK Government explained. Starmer described the agreement as "good for jobs, good for bills and good for our borders".

British travellers are not currently allowed in the EU fast track queue as arrangements stand, because of two obstacles:

The legal requirement for British travellers to be checked to ensure they meet the conditions of entry to the EU

Unhappiness among Europeans if the British, who voted to surrender the benefits of membership of the European Union, are allowed to swerve into their lane and slow things down

The solution is to accelerate processing using e-gates – which is already being done. Two versions are currently being offered:

Special “third-country national” e-gates, speeding up the face check for British and other nationalities. This happens in Rome.

Allowing UK (and other favoured nations) passport holders to use the e-gates for EU citizens and British travellers are then flagged to see a border guard, as is the practice at Amsterdam Schiphol and Lisbon.

Using e-gates is a win for the host country as well as for British travellers, because it allows the authorities to process routine passengers more swiftly. The roll-out of e-gates to UK travellers is happening anyway, because it helps the authorities process travellers more efficiently, but that process could be accelerated.

However, the new rules could cause problems with passport stamping, which is still required from Brits entering and exiting Europe. This is because of the new rules which only allow Brits to visit for 90 days in an 180 day period.

Anyone without an outgoing stamp could be mistakenly seen to have overstayed in Europe and even be banned from entering. It also comes ahead of the constantly-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES) which will scrap the need for passport stamping entirely.

First announced in 2016, it finally hopes to be rolled out from October this year. Instead of manual passport stamping, new biometric checks will take place instead.