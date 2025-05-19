To mark its 21st anniversary, Wizz Air is offering up to 21% off fares on all flight bookings - but for a limited time only.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the 19th and 20th of May, the airline is offering up to 21% off all flights for an unlimited travel period. The special promotion is a thank you to customers for flying with Wizz Air.

Over the past 21 years, Wizz Air has flown over 100 million passengers to 30 different countries from the UK. Network-wide, the airline has carried more than 437 million people to 200 unique destinations, creating countless travel memories and offering millions of customers the opportunity to experience new cultures. This summer, the airline’s UK capacity will see over 300,000 additional seats offered, providing even more travel opportunities for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotions are a small token of appreciation for the millions of customers who fly with Wizz Air each year. Wizz Air’s 21st birthday comes at a pivotal moment for the airline with its recently announced Customer First Compass transformation plan. The airline has committed to investing €14 billion over the next three years, putting its customers at the forefront of every aspect of its operations, including product, price, service and communication.

To mark its 21st anniversary, Wizz Air is offering up to 21% off fares on all flight bookings - but for a limited time only. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Marion Geoffroy, UK Managing Director, commented: “We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 21 years. Wizz Air has always been dedicated to democratising travel and offering people the opportunity to visit unique destinations for an affordable price.

“We’re especially thankful to the people who have supported us in our UK growth, from our loyal customers to our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure we provide a great service. Our people, partners and customers have been key to our success as an airline, and we are thankful to everyone who has flown with us.”