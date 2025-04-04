Virgin Atlantic flight from Heathrow to Mumbai makes emergency landing in Turkey after medical emergency, passengers stranded
The incident left nearly 200 passengers stranded at a remote airfield without access to their belongings or sufficient provisions, according to The Standard.
Flight VS358, an Airbus A350, departed Heathrow at 11.40am on Wednesday (April 2) and was due to arrive in Mumbai at 1.40am local time on Thursday (April 3). However, the plane was diverted mid-flight to Diyarbakır Airport in southeastern Turkey around 4.30pm local time after a woman on board reportedly required urgent medical assistance at 30,000 feet.
According to Virgin Atlantic, the decision to divert was made for the passenger's safety. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed: "The VS358 flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai on April 2 was cancelled due to an urgent medical diversion to Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey, followed by ongoing technical inspections of the aircraft. The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."
On landing, the aircraft reportedly experienced a technical issue due to the unsuitable nature of the former military airbase for commercial aircraft operations.
Passengers were disembarked but were not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings. Due to visa restrictions, they were also not permitted to leave the airport premises or access nearby accommodation, shops, or food outlets.
Diplomatic efforts were underway late Wednesday night to arrange temporary visas and accommodation for the affected travellers. Virgin Atlantic stated that technical inspections on the aircraft were continuing and confirmed: "Our engineers are continuing their thorough assessments of the aircraft, and we are actively exploring all options including, if required, an alternative aircraft into a nearby airport."
As of Thursday morning, it remained unclear whether a replacement flight had been dispatched or when passengers would resume their journey to India.
