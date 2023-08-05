NationalWorld's Digital Trends Writer and Screen Babble co-host offers an eclectic mix of recommendations for your TV and streaming pleasure over the weekend and beyond. This week, the big new drama series is The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the novel of the same name by Australian author Molly Ringland. The seven-part follows a young girl who endures abuse as a child and goes to live with her gandmother (played by Sigourney Weaver) following the death of her parents in a mysterious fire. All seven episodes land on Amazon Prime on Friday 4 August.

Reality series Crazy Rich Asians: Selling Dream Homes debuts this weekend - the four-part series follows a group of newbie real estate agents chasing six-figure commissions they attempt to flog luxury homes, including a 35-room mansion in County Durham. The first episode airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 6 August, with episodes airing at the same time weekly. Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they have first aired.

Also out on Sunday is Channel 4 reality series Alone, which sees 11 ordinary people from all walks of life dropped separately into the Canadian wilderness, where they must survive for as long as they can with no-one to support them, evening filming their own adventure. The contestant who holds out for the longest will win £100,000. The series begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, there are six episodes in the series and they will air at the same time weekly.

Monday sees the England Lionesses take part in their first knock-out match in the Women's World Cup, where they face Nigeria. England came top of their group whereas Nigeria were runners up. Should England win, they will head into the quarter-finals where they will face either Colombia or Jamaica.

The last Weekend Watch recommendation is Only Murders in the Building season 3 - the 10 episode series sees the bumbling detectives interrogate more suspects, including a TikTok starlet and a documentarian, over the murder Ben Glenroy. The first two episodes will land on Disney+ on 8 August, with later episodes landing weekly.

