US President Donald Trump has announced plans to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the infamous island prison that locked up some of the most notorious criminals.

Located off the coast of San Francisco, the platform has been closed since 1963. But in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump framed the move as part of a renewed crackdown on violent crime in the country.

He wrote: “America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders. When the United States was a more serious nation, it did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals.

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt Alcatraz, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

Trump said the prison would serve as “a symbol of law, order, and justice” and vowed that it would reflect his administration’s commitment to public safety.

Alcatraz, located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay, was once one of the most secure prisons in the US Known for its isolation and near-impossible escape routes due to frigid waters and strong currents. The prison was operational from 1934 to 1963.

According to the FBI, 36 men tried to escape in 14 separate attempts during its 29 years of operation, nearly all were caught or presumed drowned.

Who were Alcatraz’s infamous inmates?

Al Capone ("Scarface") Al Capone was one of America’s most notorious gangsters, convicted of tax evasion in 1931. He was transferred to Alcatraz in 1934, where his health declined due to syphilis. Despite his incarceration, Capone's reputation as a powerful crime figure remained strong. He was released in 1939.

George "Machine Gun" Kelly George Kelly gained notoriety for kidnapping oil tycoon Charles Urschel in 1933. After his conviction, he was sent to Alcatraz in 1934. Known for reforming while behind bars, Kelly became a model prisoner focused on religion. He was released in 1951 after serving 17 years.

Robert Stroud ("Birdman of Alcatraz") Robert Stroud was convicted of manslaughter and later for murdering a prison guard. He spent over 50 years in prison, including time at Alcatraz. While known for raising and studying birds, particularly canaries, his violent history earned him a reputation as a dangerous inmate.

Arthur "Doc" Barker A member of the Barker-Karpis gang, Arthur Barker was involved in multiple kidnappings during the Great Depression. Sent to Alcatraz in 1939, he was killed that same year during a failed escape attempt. Barker was considered one of the prison’s most dangerous inmates.

Alvin "Creepy" Karpis Alvin Karpis, another Barker-Karpis gang member, was involved in numerous robberies and kidnappings. Arrested in 1936, he served the longest sentence of any Alcatraz inmate after arriving in 1937. Known for escape attempts, he was paroled in 1969 and died in 1979.

Henri Young Henri Young was convicted of bank robbery and later for the murder of a fellow inmate in 1941. His trial highlighted the harsh conditions of Alcatraz and became the basis for the 1995 film Murder in the First. His case remains a notable part of the prison’s history.

Films that feature the Alcatraz

King of Alcatraz (1938): Starring Gail Patrick, this early film offers a dramatised glimpse into the notorious prison during the late 1930s.

Point Blank (1967): This crime thriller was the first major motion picture to be filmed on Alcatraz Island after the prison's closure in 1963.

Escape from Alcatraz (1979): Directed by Don Siegel and starring Clint Eastwood, this biographical drama is based on the 1963 non-fiction book by J. Campbell Bruce. It tells the story of a daring escape attempt and remains one of the most iconic portrayals of the prison.

Murder in the First (1995): A dramatic film inspired by the real-life story of Henri Young, an inmate whose treatment at Alcatraz led to a high-profile murder trial.

The Rock (1996): An action thriller starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, in which Alcatraz becomes the setting for a fictional hostage crisis involving rogue Marines and a bioweapon threat.

Half Past Dead (2002): Steven Seagal stars in this action-packed film set in a modernised version of Alcatraz, reimagined as an active high-tech prison.

Meteor Storm (2010): While not solely about the prison, this disaster film includes scenes involving San Francisco and Alcatraz, as a rogue comet bombards the city with meteors, turning a dream celestial event into chaos.