Alysha Burney: Brother reveals Tiktoker and YouTuber's cause of death as asthma attack

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

11th Mar 2025, 7:59am
A TikTok and YouTube star died on holiday, according to her brother.

Alysha Burney was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when she suffered a fatal asthma attack just a day before her 25th birthday.

After online speculation about how she died, her musician brother Charles told Fox4 that she did not do drugs and was looking forward to the coming year.

He first announced the death on Instagram with a post on Monday, saying: “Good Morning Burney Bunch!! I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing.

“We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family ❤️ Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!”

Alysha was from Missouri and had 2 million TikTok followers and 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She became famous posting parody videos.

Charles praised his sister for never being 'selfish with her knowledge' and always living life as a 'very open book.'

