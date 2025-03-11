A TikTok and YouTube star died on holiday, according to her brother.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alysha Burney was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when she suffered a fatal asthma attack just a day before her 25th birthday.

After online speculation about how she died, her musician brother Charles told Fox4 that she did not do drugs and was looking forward to the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He first announced the death on Instagram with a post on Monday, saying: “Good Morning Burney Bunch!! I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed. PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time. It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing.

“We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family ❤️ Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!”

Alysha was from Missouri and had 2 million TikTok followers and 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She became famous posting parody videos.

Charles praised his sister for never being 'selfish with her knowledge' and always living life as a 'very open book.'