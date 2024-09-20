Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple enjoying a babymoon ahead of the arrival of their second child tragically died while snorkelling in Hawaii.

Ilya Tsaruk, 25, and his pregnant wife, Sophia Tsaruk, 26, who were of Russian origin, were found unresponsive in the waters off the north side of the Ahihi-Kina'u Natural Area Reserve on Maui on September 14, 2024. The couple had been on a "babymoon" before the birth of their daughter, whom they had planned to name Melody.

Emergency responders retrieved Mrs Tsaruk, who was found approximately 140 meters from shore, and attempted CPR. Meanwhile, the search continued for Mr Tsaruk, who was later located on the ocean floor and also brought back to shore. Unfortunately, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple, who leave behind their 18-month-old son Logan, were part of a holiday trip with two other couples, including Mr Tsaruk's brother and his wife. The couple had been using full-face snorkel masks during their outing. While the exact cause of the incident remains unknown, family members have speculated that panic might have played a role.

"We don't think that she suffocated in the mask," Anatoliy Tsaruk, Ilya’s brother, told KITV. "It might've just played a role in scaring her to panic. Everything is just speculation at this point."

Sophia and Ilya were both devout Christians who sang together in their church's worship group. A GoFundMe page, posting in both English and Russian, created to help with funeral expenses described them as beloved members of their community.

It said: "Yesterday, we lost a dear sister and brother, daughter and son, and beautiful niece, but we know that heaven received and gained the three of them with open arms. They were always serving in the church and serving people around them. Sophia had the voice of an angel, and together with Ilya, they sang in a worship group in their church."

Over $150,000 has been raised to support the family with funeral costs, which include transporting the couple back to Washington state. A celebration of life service will be held on September 26, followed by a burial the next day.

Family members remember the couple as looking forward to their growing family and the future. "They were so excited for life and what it was going to bring for them," Taisiya Tsaruk, a family member, shared.