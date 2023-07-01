Apple is now valued at $3trn - how does it compare to other giants like Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla
Apple broke the three trillion barrier at the end of June 2023
Apple became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a three trillion dollar (£2.36 trillion) market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.
Shares in the Silicon Valley giant closed up 2.3% at 193.97 dollars (£152.73) on Friday, bringing its market value to 3.04 trillion dollars.
Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.
The 47-year-old company co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs had briefly eclipsed a three trillion dollar market value on back-to-back days in January 2022, but could not hold on by the time the market closed.
But how does Apple's historic value compare to other business giants such as Tesla,