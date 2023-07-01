Apple broke the three trillion barrier at the end of June 2023

Apple became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a three trillion dollar (£2.36 trillion) market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits.

Shares in the Silicon Valley giant closed up 2.3% at 193.97 dollars (£152.73) on Friday, bringing its market value to 3.04 trillion dollars.

Apple is one of a handful of technology companies, including Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia, that helped drive the S&P 500 to a gain of nearly 16% in the first half of the year.

The 47-year-old company co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs had briefly eclipsed a three trillion dollar market value on back-to-back days in January 2022, but could not hold on by the time the market closed.

2 . Microsoft - $2.5trn The Bill Gates founded company is worth $2.53trillion as of the end of June 2023. Microsoft shares closed up 5% on Friday and are now worth $340.54 each.

3 . Saudi Aramco - $2.08trn Saudi Aramco, also known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Group or simply Aramco, is valued at $2.08 trillion as of the end of June 2023. Shares in Aramco were valued at 32.25 SAR (Saudi Riyal) on Friday, up 0.050%.

4 . NVIDIA - $1.94trn This American tech giant is valued at $1.94 trillion - just shy of $2trn - as of the end of June 2023. At the end of trading on Friday, NVIDIA shares were up 14% to $423.02.

