Two people have been killed, with a further 28 wounded following a mass shooting in Baltimore on Sunday (2 July) morning, including three who have been left in critical condition, police have said. Baltimore police department acting commissioner, Richard Worley, confirmed there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12.30am at a street party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Worley said. All victims of the shooting were adults - an 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, authorities confirmed.

Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speak during a press conference at the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

At the scene, mayor Brandon Scott said: “I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly. We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting.

Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighbourhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at.

“We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday.

Lakell Nelson, 54, said there had been several false alarms of people mistaking the sounds of fireworks for gunfire earlier in the night while she was at the block party. However, by the time she was getting to her car, the actual shooting began.

“The shots were just going on and on and on,” she said.

That’s when two young women approached her and said they’d been shot.

“I kinda didn’t believe them at first because they were walking up the street. I said, ‘Show me’, and the girl was like, ‘I was shot in my butt’,” she said. “When she turned around, I saw the hole through her shorts.”

Ms Nelson said that he told the women to get in the car and she sped through red lights to get to the nearest hospital.

“When I pulled up to the door of the hospital, my car was almost getting ready to be inside the hospital, because I was determined to get those babies in that hospital,” Ms Nelson said.

Baltimore Police investigate the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighbourhood on July 2, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

Hours after the shooting, a number of officers remained on the scene, working behind police tape amid densely packed two-story housing blocks. Folding tables and plastic cups were scattered around the scene, apparently left behind when people ran from the gunshots.

The violence comes as federal prosecutors in Baltimore this week showcased their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that is down from the same time last year.

Authorities have vowed to crack down aggressively on repeat violent offenders.