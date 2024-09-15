Boy, 3, dies after falling into seven-foot septic tank while playing in garden with older brother
The young boy was playing with his older brother, four, and a six-year-old neighbour in the town of Lakewood, less than a one-hour drive southwest of Seattle, when the incident took place, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office via USA Today. The office added that "an adult was in and out of the house” with the children.
At some point that day on Sunday 8 September, the three-year-old managed to get access to a neighbour's septic tank by removing its lid before falling in. His brother reportedly went inside and told their grandmother, who called 911 at around 2:15pm, according to WIFR.
Ten minutes later firefighters and deputies were reportedly on the scene, but found the boy dead in the seven-foot-deep tank, which was approximately four to five feet full. Authorities said they had to pump the tank for around 45 minutes to empty it of its contents before they could remove the three-year-old's body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office told USA Today that no charges have been referred to prosecutors.
A Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told The Mirror: "Unfortunately at 3:05 pm, the child was removed from a septic tank, but pronounced deceased. Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to document the incident.
