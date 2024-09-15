Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A three-year-old boy has died in Washington after falling into a septic tank.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young boy was playing with his older brother, four, and a six-year-old neighbour in the town of Lakewood, less than a one-hour drive southwest of Seattle, when the incident took place, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office via USA Today. The office added that "an adult was in and out of the house” with the children.

At some point that day on Sunday 8 September, the three-year-old managed to get access to a neighbour's septic tank by removing its lid before falling in. His brother reportedly went inside and told their grandmother, who called 911 at around 2:15pm, according to WIFR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes later firefighters and deputies were reportedly on the scene, but found the boy dead in the seven-foot-deep tank, which was approximately four to five feet full. Authorities said they had to pump the tank for around 45 minutes to empty it of its contents before they could remove the three-year-old's body.

A three-year-old boy has died in Washington after falling into a septic tank. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office told USA Today that no charges have been referred to prosecutors.

A Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told The Mirror: "Unfortunately at 3:05 pm, the child was removed from a septic tank, but pronounced deceased. Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to document the incident.

“Detectives were told the 3-year-old and his 4-year-old brother were playing in the back yard with a 6-year-old neighbour. An adult was in and out of the house with them. The 3-year-old removed the lid to the neighbours septic tank and fell in. The 4-year-old went inside and told the grandmother who called 911."