Four people including three police officers were killed in a shootout with police in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Three officers, who were on a US Marshal task force, were killed while serving a warrant for a person wanted for possessing a firearm at a suburban address. The team had descended on the address to make the arrest however the first shot was fired at authorities as the approached the home.

Along with the three who were killed, five others were injured in the three-hour standoff. Cops later shot dead one man in the front yard of the address, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings. He added that a second person opened fire from inside the home, where they later found a high-powered rifle.

The police chief said: “Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe. A lot of the questions that need to be answered, we don’t even know what those questions are now. We have to get a full understanding of why this occurred and also uphold the integrity of the investigation.”

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families. He said: “They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded.”

Police said that a woman and a 17-year-old boy were found inside the home with the pair now being questioned by authorities. Armoured vehicles were used in the operations, smashing into the home and tearing off doorways and windows.

