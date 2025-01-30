Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A country music star was pulled over for speeding - and was originally accused of tampering with a device that prevents drink-driving.

Sam Hunt was put in the cells in Henderson County, Tennessee, according to American website TMZ, after being stopped by police for speeding.

TMZ has reported that the 40-year-old was arrested not just for speeding but for “violating an interlock device” - a breathalyser which prevents cars from being started if the person is over the limit.

However, he was released after posting a $1,500 bond on the same day after the incident on January 20, and this week his lawyer has settled the case in court. A speeding ticket has been issued and a fine will be paid, but there are no charges.

The singer-songwriter was arrested for driving under the influence - the American term for drink-driving - in 2019. He was found guilty of that charge in August 2021 and saw his drivers licence suspended for a year, and he was sentenced to jail for 11 months and 29 days, which was suspended except for 48 hours.

He has huge renown as a singer, with almost 1bn Spotify streams for the 2020 song Like A Back Road, and five Grammy nominations. He has played in London several times, and his debut studio album Montevallo broke several chart records with five successful singles.