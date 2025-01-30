Country music star Sam Hunt arrested for speeding in Tennessee
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sam Hunt was put in the cells in Henderson County, Tennessee, according to American website TMZ, after being stopped by police for speeding.
TMZ has reported that the 40-year-old was arrested not just for speeding but for “violating an interlock device” - a breathalyser which prevents cars from being started if the person is over the limit.
However, he was released after posting a $1,500 bond on the same day after the incident on January 20, and this week his lawyer has settled the case in court. A speeding ticket has been issued and a fine will be paid, but there are no charges.
The singer-songwriter was arrested for driving under the influence - the American term for drink-driving - in 2019. He was found guilty of that charge in August 2021 and saw his drivers licence suspended for a year, and he was sentenced to jail for 11 months and 29 days, which was suspended except for 48 hours.
He has huge renown as a singer, with almost 1bn Spotify streams for the 2020 song Like A Back Road, and five Grammy nominations. He has played in London several times, and his debut studio album Montevallo broke several chart records with five successful singles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.