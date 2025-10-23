Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Illinois Senator Darren Bailey's family members were killed in a helicopter accident on Wednesday.

In a statement, Bailey's campaign said his son, daughter-in-law, and two of his grandchildren died in a helicopter accident in Montana. Bailey's two grandchildren were 12 and 7 years old. The couple's third child was not aboard the helicopter and is safe.

In a statement, his campaign said Bailey and his wife, Cindy, "are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss" and are "finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them."

Darren Bailey served one term in the Illinois State Senate from 2021 to 2023, representing the state’s 55th District. Before that, he was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021. He launched his second campaign for governor last month.

He ran as the Republican nominee for governor of Illinois in 2022, losing to incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker.

This is a developing story. More to follow.