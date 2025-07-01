David Roach, lead singer of heavy metal band Junkyard, has been diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of cancer with his fiancé fundraising to cover his medical bills.

Roach was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, affecting his head, neck, and throat. He was diagnosed with the cancer after he presented at the emergency room with a fever and cough.

His fiancé Jennifer updated followers and supporters on social media, saying: “First off, we want to thank you all for the overwhelming support and love you’ve shown us during this incredibly challenging time. We wish we could respond to each of you, but honestly, there are no words right now. We’re still struggling to process the news we received on Tuesday. As everything is still developing, we will not be providing any in-depth details.

“After David’s ongoing fever and cough led us to the ER, multiple scans of his body were performed. We received results that have completely shattered our world. It’s devastating and life-altering, and we’re trying to navigate through the emotions and uncertainty that come with it.”

She added: “David is showing such incredible strength and resilience, and even in the midst of this darkness, he’s still managing to keep his sense of humor. It’s a reminder of how amazing he is.

“But we know this journey ahead will be extremely tough, David made it clear he is not giving up hope and we’re going to need all of your love and prayers.”

Jennifer and a couple of friends have set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for the metal singer’s medical bills. The fundraiser explains the financial burden Roach’s condition has put on himself and his family, saying: “Right now, though, David is in a serious situation. The financial strain from medical expenses and daily living costs is piling up, and he’s struggling to keep a roof over his head without any income while fighting this cancer.”

It was also revealed that the singer requires round-the-clock care and supervision, with Jennifer giving up her job to become his full-time carer. At the time of writing, fans and supporters have raised almost $30,000 for Roach’.

Junkyard shared the fundraising link and Roach’s story on their social media, where they were inundated by messages of support from fans. One person said under an Instagram post: “Donated and praying for the best for 1 of my favorite singers ever.”

Another added: “Hang in there David. You can beat this.. Much love and support brother.”

Roach is a founding member of the heavy metal band Junkyard, which formed in 1987 in Los Angeles. The band have released five albums throughout the years, with their most recent record being released in 2017.