Tanner Martin, 30, had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 25.

Influencer Tanner Martin, who became a first-time dad on May 15, has announced his own death in a pre-recorded video. His wife Shay Wright shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram and in the caption wrote: “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost🤍 see the next video for his wish.”

In the video, Tanner Martin said: "Hey, it's me, Tanner, if you're watching this, I am dead," and went on to say that "I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it's a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out."

Tanner went on to say that "There's just a lot of people that for the afterlife, I'm excited to see them, and excited to see them not in pain and just happy." Tanner also added that "I don't know, I'm like, death is scary, but it's also like a new adventure, you know," and also said: "I'm excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it's good."

Tanner also thanked people for their support and said: "But I love you guys, and seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth like fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable."

In response to the video, one fan wrote: “Oh tanner… I’m so glad he did this for you Shay it’s beautiful. Sending prayers to you and your little girl. Heaven just gained the best angel. Love you ❤️, “whilst another person said: I’m so sorry Shay and family. My heart aches for you all. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers! Tanner was truly an inspiration! 💕🙏🏽💕

On Tanner’s passing a GoFundMe page has been set up which reads: “Hello everyone, this is a fundraiser in honor of Tanner—a loving husband, a proud father, and a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many with his courage and humor, even in the face of terminal illness. This GoFundMe was set up at the request of Tanner to be activated upon his passing.”

“Tanner was only 30 years old when he passed away from colon cancer. Diagnosed so young, he didn’t have life insurance and knew that time was short. In one of his final messages, he said, “I just want to know that Jiaozi (his new baby daughter, AmyLou’s nickname) and Shay will be okay.” With the time he had left, his heart was focused on their future—providing for his baby girl’s dreams, college, or wedding, and making sure his wife wasn’t left to carry it all alone.”

Tanner Martin and Shay Wright began documenting Tanner’s battle with colorectal cancer on TikTok when he was diagnosed at the age of 2025, he was told in early 2023 that it was no longer curable.

The couple underwent IVF and revealed that Shay was pregnant in November 2024, in a TikTok posted on November 4, the text over the video read: "Cancer has taken so much from us," and also read: "I know you wanted to be a dad so badly, but I got to see you be the best dog dad. We tried IVF and planned to have a baby, but sepsis and your cancer progressing prevented us. Until now.”