Dozens of disappointed Bridgerton fans in Detroit have demanded refunds after attending what was supposed to be a lavish "Bridgerton Ball experience."

Instead, they were greeted with undercooked food, no dancing, and just a lone violinist - sparking outrage and comparisons to the notorious Glasgow Willy Wonka event disaster earlier this year.

Some fans, who had paid up to $250 for a "Duke and Duchess" package that promised valet service, dinner, and music, were met with an entirely different reality. Attendees who paid $150 for general admission tickets also arrived dressed in lavish Regency-era costumes, hoping to immerse themselves in the Netflix series' world.

However, they were faced with sparse decor described as "dollar store" quality and a lone violinist playing in the corner, a far cry from the extravagant scenes depicted in Bridgerton.

Photos and videos from the event show disillusioned guests, many dressed in elegant ball gowns, sitting on the floor, scrolling through their phones in boredom. One TikTok video even captured an actor dressed as Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the show, seated on a random throne in a drab room. Nita, a disgruntled attendee, expressed her frustration on TikTok, saying the decor was “not giving Bridgerton.”

“No shade to the queen, but I couldn’t even bow to her before she was telling me about her business and giving me her business card,” Nita said in disbelief.

Additionally, an exotic dancer performed a pole routine during the period-themed ball, leaving attendees confused and frustrated. Amanda Sue Mathis, who had anticipated a night of elegance, called the experience “heartbreaking” after months of preparation.

“I mean all of these dresses that you see on these beautiful women, we’ve all been getting them tailored to fit us. So we spent extra money on costumes, all of this beautiful beading, getting our hair done, our nails done for this to be the way that it is,” Mathis told NBC News.

Mathis had purchased the "Duke and Duchess" package to celebrate her girlfriend's birthday, which promised valet service. But instead, they had to self-park and pay for parking. Other attendees were left baffled when promised features like a "Diamond of the Season" selection - where the most beautiful elite woman of the Ton would be crowned - never materialised.

“The way that it was described was this was going to be a Bridgerton evening. We were gonna have classical music, good dinner,” Mathis explained. “They were gonna give away all of these prizes, and we went in, and it was completely empty in there. There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor. A stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor.”

The event, organised by Uncle & Me LLC, has since been branded a "scam" on social media. Some ticket holders have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration, with one user alleging the company hadn’t refunded her after the event was initially postponed.

“NEVER go to an event that’s being run by Uncle & Me LLC. Disorganised, dishonest, and will take your money guilt-free,” wrote artist Rachel Eaton, who later learned via TikTok that the original event was cancelled due to the company being unable to pay the venue in full.

Social media was filled with bewildered reactions, with one person writing, “THE STRIPPER THO??? AT A THING THEMED AROUND A SHOW SET IN THE 1700s????” Others noted how the ball was reminiscent of the viral flop that was the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience, with one person writing, “Oh my god no, they Wonka experience’d Bridgerton too.”

The Harmonie Club, where the event was held, has since released a statement distancing itself from the debacle. “We would like to clarify: The historic Harmonie Club is a new venue and events center located in Paradise Valley in downtown Detroit,” the statement read. “The Harmonie Club can be rented by all for private or public events. We are in no way affiliated with the promoters and/or organizations that rent our venue for events such as the Bridgerton Ball.”

Uncle & Me LLC has also issued a statement, accepting “full responsibility and accountability” for the chaotic event. “We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” the statement read.

The company has yet to confirm if attendees will be refunded, saying: “We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly. Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right.”