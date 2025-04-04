Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Trump has been mocked by his critics after his sweeping global tariffs even included islands where no one lives.

The Trump administration's list of places to be hit by the tough "reciprocal" measures include the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean. The countries chart published by the White House showed a ten percent tariff levied at the sub-Antarctic islands, even though they are home to just seals, birds and penguins.

The islands were included because they were Australian territory, Axios reported citing a White House official. However, that did not stop his critics on social media for ridiculing the chart.

"The penguins have been ripping us off for years," wrote Trump's former communications director Anthony Scaramucci, now a frequent critic of the president. Washington Post National Security editor wrote: "For far too long, the penguins on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands in the Antarctic have ripped off American taxpayers. That ends today".

One widely shared image on Thursday (3 April) showed a penguin in place of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office during his recent row with the US president and Vice President JD Vance. Another meme showed US First Lady Melania Trump gazing up at an emperor penguin - in place of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - while Trump looks askance.

Trump's announced his worldwide tariffs on Wednesday. He caused puzzlement with his 29 percent tariff on Norfolk Island, a tiny Australian territory in the Pacific with a population of a little over 2,000 humans.

"I'm not quite sure that Norfolk Island, with respect to it, is a trade competitor with the giant economy of the United States," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. Britain's remote Falkland Islands - home to one million penguins, and most famous for a 1982 war fought by Britain to repel Argentinian invaders - was also hit by 41 percent exports even though the UK only faces 10 percent.