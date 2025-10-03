A fire in an oil refinery in California has been contained, it has been claimed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, near Los Angeles, erupted at about 9.30pm local time (5.30am GMT).

There have been no reports of injuries but the flames could be seen for miles around, with thick smoke across the area too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before 10.30pm local time (6.30am GMT) Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL-TV that the fire had been largely contained, reports the LA Times.

She said there was “no cause for alarm for the surrounding area” and that while air quality would be monitored on Friday, residents in the area should stay indoors if possible.

Read More El Segundo fire: Chevron oil refinery in Los Angeles in flames after explosion

The office of Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, issued a statement on X which said: “The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety.”