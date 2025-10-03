El Segundo fire: Update on Chevron oil refinery explosion and blaze from California governor Gavin Newsom
The blaze at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, near Los Angeles, erupted at about 9.30pm local time (5.30am GMT).
There have been no reports of injuries but the flames could be seen for miles around, with thick smoke across the area too.
Just before 10.30pm local time (6.30am GMT) Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL-TV that the fire had been largely contained, reports the LA Times.
She said there was “no cause for alarm for the surrounding area” and that while air quality would be monitored on Friday, residents in the area should stay indoors if possible.
The office of Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, issued a statement on X which said: “The Governor has been briefed on the incident at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles County. Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety.”