Elon Musk to step down from US government role as head of Doge department after Trump confirms exit plan

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Elon Musk is preparing to step down from his official government position.

Musk, who serves as a “special government employee” leading Doge, a federal department created to eliminate wasteful spending, is expected to return to running his private companies, according to Politico.

US President Donald Trump reportedly informed members of his cabinet and inner circle that he and Musk had agreed it was time for the billionaire to develop an exit strategy. The move is likely to align with the expiration of Musk’s 130-day service limit under his special designation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s got a big company to run... At some point he’s going to be going back,” Trump said on Monday. “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Musk has been a polarising figure in Washington since joining Trump’s advisory circle. His aggressive approach to budget cuts, described by Musk himself as taking a “chainsaw” to the federal workforce, has led to mass firings and the shutdown of entire departments. That approach has drawn sharp criticism from within the cabinet.

Getty Images

In a recent cabinet meeting, Musk was given a formal seat at the table for the first time, following a tense previous meeting where, according to The Telegraph, cabinet members reportedly called him a “liar.” Transport Secretary Sean Duffy was particularly vocal, objecting to Musk’s push to reduce air traffic controller staff amid a national shortage. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins also claimed Musk’s cuts had forced the cancellation of operations in VA hospitals.

Despite this internal friction, Trump remains publicly supportive of Musk and may retain him in an informal advisory role after his official departure.

Speaking to Fox News last week, Musk said he expected to complete “most of the work required to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion” within the 130-day window.

Related topics:Elon MuskDonald TrumpElectionGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice