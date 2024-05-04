Despite four babies being found in the freezer of a Boston woman's home, authorities have confirmed that she will not be charged with a crime. (Credit: Getty Images)

Four babies were found dead in a freezer in Boston, however authorities have not pressed charges against the children’s mother.

Officers made the discovery at a home in South Boston in November 2022, according to a press release from Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released on April 30. The babies - two males and two females - were found frozen in shoe boxes which were wrapped in tin foil and were found by a man and his wife clearing out his sister’s apartment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DNA testing was later carried out on the infants which showed that 69-year-old Alexis Aldamir was their biological mother, and an unnamed man, who died in 2011, was their father. All of the infants were between 37 and 40 weeks of gestational age and had no signs of trauma, according to Mr Hayden.

He said: "This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered." "We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir's apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so."

Authorities tracked Ms Aldamir to a residential healthcare facility where she was questioned about the discovery. However, Ms Aldamir "appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to.”