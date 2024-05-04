Four babies found in freezer of Boston woman as 'elements that will likely never be answered' means she is not charged
Four babies were found dead in a freezer in Boston, however authorities have not pressed charges against the children’s mother.
Officers made the discovery at a home in South Boston in November 2022, according to a press release from Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released on April 30. The babies - two males and two females - were found frozen in shoe boxes which were wrapped in tin foil and were found by a man and his wife clearing out his sister’s apartment.
DNA testing was later carried out on the infants which showed that 69-year-old Alexis Aldamir was their biological mother, and an unnamed man, who died in 2011, was their father. All of the infants were between 37 and 40 weeks of gestational age and had no signs of trauma, according to Mr Hayden.
He said: "This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered." "We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir's apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so."
Authorities tracked Ms Aldamir to a residential healthcare facility where she was questioned about the discovery. However, Ms Aldamir "appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to.”
Following the investigation, the District Attorney’s office did not pursue charges against the mother due to the fact they needed evidence that the victims had in fact been alive and their cause of death would need to be determined. They also did not believe Ms Aldamir was fit to stand trial, and they would not be able to charge the father as he is deceased.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.