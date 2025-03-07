G$ Lil Ronnie: Man arrested for murder of rapper and daughter at car wash

A suspect in the murder of a rapper has been arrested, it was been reported.

US police say two people are thought to have killed G$ Lil Ronnie - Adonis Robinson and Jakobe Russell. American celebrity news website TMZ has been told by Forrest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez that Robinson, 24, was arrested in Livingston, Texas, about 75 miles north of Houston. Russell, 21, is still at large.

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter, R'Mani, were reportedly at a car wash when the fatal shootings took place | hoodfamelilronnie/Instagram

G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter R'Mani were shot to death at a car wash in Forrest Hills, near Fort Worth in Texas on Monday. TMZ says the two were spending time together to celebrate her birthday when two suspects jumped out of a white Kia and fired multiple bullets into the car, killing R'Mani and wounding Ronnie.

Video from the scene shows the men chase Ronnie around the parking lot before killing him. Officers arrived at the scene, but they could not save the two.

The suspects were identified by law enforcement Wednesday and Chief Hernandez called the pair “cowards”. A motive for the shooting hasn't been identified.

G$ Lil Ronnie has about 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most-streamed track being Hoodfame Killuminati.

