Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter killed in shooting

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter, R'Mani, were reportedly at a car wash when the fatal shootings took place.

TMZ has reported that “Police say the violence erupted at 10:45 AM yesterday at a car wash in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill, (Texas) where Ronnie and his daughter, R'Mani, were seated inside his stationary car getting washed by machines.

“Suddenly, cops say 2 men jumped out of a white 4-door Kia and walked up to Ronnie's vehicle with guns drawn, pumping bullets into the hip hop artist and his little girl.”

Videos have been leaked on X which seem to show Ronnie being chased around the car wash by gunman, before lying dead on the ground. According to reports, the suspects are believed to have driven off after getting back into their vehicle after the fatal shootings.

According to Fox4KDFW, “While police have not identified the victims, a family member at the scene told FOX 4 the victims were Chuckie Smith, also known as North Texas rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter.

"He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him?" said Stella Houston, the victim’s aunt.”

G$ Lil Ronnie, was best known for ‘Hoodfame Killuminati’, which was a collaborative project with Go Yayo in 2018, it had around 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. According to reports, G$ Lil Ronnie’s daughter R'Mani had only recently celebrated her birthday before the fatal shootings took place.

Tributes have been left on G$ Lil Ronnie’s Instagram page, one fan wrote: “Damn Ronnie! You kept the HOODFAME brand alive solo dolo. You broke everyone on earth, the only one left was Jesus. Fly high to you and your daughter. 💔🕊️ ,” whilst another fan wrote: “SO HEARTBROKEN FOR BOTH... BUT THE BABY GIRL HURT EVEN MORE😢.”