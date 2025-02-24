A woman found dead alongside her husband at their idyllic French home is likely to have been dumped in the garden as part of a ‘staged’ burglary, detectives have said.

Andrew Searle, 65, and his wife Dawn, 56, who only married two years ago, were found dead earlier this month by a horrified neighbour after not seeing them out with their dogs. They had started a new life at a villa in picturesque Les Pesquiès, north of Toulouse, after moving from Musselburgh in East Lothian ten years ago.

Mrs Searle was discovered in her pyjamas outside their house on February 6 with a head injury and jewellery scattered around her body. Her husband, a former financial investigator, was found dead inside the house, hanging from a radiator.

It was initially believed Mrs Searle had tried to run away from an attacker before she was caught and battered to death. There was also evidence of a frantic search inside the property, with drawers and cupboards left open and furniture upended.

But inquiry sources said that Mrs Searle ‘would have certainly been heard by near neighbours’ if she had been murdered in the garden. One investigator said: “What is very likely is that the victim was killed inside the house, with doors and windows shut on a winter’s night, and then her body dumped in the garden.”

It is believed that the killing was a “staged burglary gone wrong”. This fits the ‘murder-suicide’ theory in the investigation that apparently saw Mr Searle kill his wife before hanging himself.

Nicolas Rigot-Muller, the Rodez prosecutor leading the investigation, told The Sunday Post that ‘a marital crime followed by a suicide’ was probable. He said that if a stranger had attacked the couple, it is likely they would have raised the alarm by shouting.

There have been no arrests in connection with the deaths, nor any public appeals for potential suspects to come forward. Post-mortem examination results show there were no defensive wounds on Mr Searle, nor any forensic evidence suggesting persons unknown touched him or his wife. Further examinations in the house and its garden have also failed to uncover evidence of a third party.

The Searle home is a cordoned-off crime scene, with its swimming pool covered. The married couple were wed in 2023, with Mrs Searle walked down the aisle by actor and country singer Callum Kerr, her son from a previous marriage.