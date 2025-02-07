British couple found dead in holiday home in France after 'burglary goes wrong' - as neighbour finds bodies

A British couple have been found dead in their holiday home in France as their neighbour discovered their bodies.

A neighbour found the two bodies early on Thursday afternoon (6 February). Their identities have not been released by French authorities, who confirmed they were a man and woman in their 60s, and were both British nationals.

One investigating source said it was being theorised that the deaths were a result of a "burglary gone wrong". "The house is very isolated, close to thick woods, and it may have been targeted," the source said.

The source told The Mirror: "They had numerous friends locally and further afield including in Britain, and often organised dinner parties." He added: "They both loved the countryside, and were very happily settled. They were very proud of their house, which is situated well away from other buildings in the hamlet."

A British couple have been found dead in their holiday home in France as their neighbour discovered their bodies. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

By Thursday evening, the house and its grounds were cordoned off, and full of forensics officers examining the suspected crime scene. A helicopter landed in a field nearby, and it contained senior detectives, said another source.

Drones could also be seen circling overhead, while house-to-house enquiries being carried out by gendarmes. Local prosecutors have opened a judicial enquiry and are said to have ‘not ruled out any theory.’

