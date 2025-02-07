A British couple have been found dead in their holiday home in France as their neighbour discovered their bodies.

A neighbour found the two bodies early on Thursday afternoon (6 February). Their identities have not been released by French authorities, who confirmed they were a man and woman in their 60s, and were both British nationals.

One investigating source said it was being theorised that the deaths were a result of a "burglary gone wrong". "The house is very isolated, close to thick woods, and it may have been targeted," the source said.

The source told The Mirror: "They had numerous friends locally and further afield including in Britain, and often organised dinner parties." He added: "They both loved the countryside, and were very happily settled. They were very proud of their house, which is situated well away from other buildings in the hamlet."

By Thursday evening, the house and its grounds were cordoned off, and full of forensics officers examining the suspected crime scene. A helicopter landed in a field nearby, and it contained senior detectives, said another source.

Drones could also be seen circling overhead, while house-to-house enquiries being carried out by gendarmes. Local prosecutors have opened a judicial enquiry and are said to have ‘not ruled out any theory.’