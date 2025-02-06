Private detectives investigating the death of a Scots tourist in Spain 12 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for a ‘mystery caller’.

They believe the ‘mystery caller’ has vital information and wants them to come forward. A team led by retired Strathclyde Police detective David Swindle have been probing the case of Craig Mallon, who was killed in Lloret de Mar in 2012.

The 26-year-old civil engineer, from Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, was attacked following an altercation with a group of men at his brother’s stag party. A woman had contacted police to report that she had been an eyewitness to an attack, but the tip was never followed up.

Detectives have now issued a new appeal for the mystery female caller to come forward again. Swindle said: “The woman, who was English speaking and not necessarily that English was her first language, is a definite eyewitness to the attack on Craig. The woman telephoned the Spanish emergency services at 6.26am on May 19, 2012.

“She told them about a tall man and others involved in a fight. This woman’s information is absolutely vital and we appeal to her to please come forward and contact us.”

Victims Abroad, which helps families who have lost loved ones, and a team of investigators have identified four French men and nine associates they believe have information. Swindle added: “Craig died nearly 13 years ago and his family deserves to know the truth. They deserve justice and for those responsible to be held to account.”

The witnesses, whose identities are known to the Sunday Mail but cannot be revealed, include four men at the scene where Craig died and nine friends in the area. It is understood they are a group who have been friends for more than 15 years and regularly holiday together.