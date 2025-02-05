A second tourist has been found dead after a British woman died in a hostel in Sri Lanka.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 24-year-old British woman was taken to hospital after collapsing while staying at a hostel in the centre of Colombo. The victim was taken to hospital but doctors could not do anything to save her and she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Miracle Colombo City Hostel has since been shut after an emergency order by local police. The woman was one of three tourists who fell ill - the others being a German couple sharing the room, according to local media reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second tourist has been found dead after a British woman died in a hostel in Sri Lanka. (Photo: Miracle City Inn Hostel Colombo/Facebook) | Miracle City Inn Hostel Colombo/Facebook

The 27-year-old woman from the German couple later died in hospital. Sri Lankan Police have launched an investigation into the deaths and have used a court order to close the hostel. The three tourists began vomiting violently before being rushed to hospital, according to local media outlet Gold FM News.

Police are now exploring the possibility they are were poisoned after their room was sprayed with Phosphine - a deadly chemical used to kill bedbugs. It has been claimed their room was sealed for 72 hours after the fumigation on January 30.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted once the British victim’s family arrive in the Sri Lankan capital to formally identify her, police said. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Sri Lanka and are in contact with the local authorities.”

It comes a month after a British woman and her South African fiancé died as a result of methanol poisoning in central Vietnam, according to police. Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Els Quinton, 36, were discovered dead on Boxing Day at the Hoi An Silverbell Villa, a hotel they had run for almost a year. Social media manager Greta was found on her bed while Arno’s body was in a room where he kept his musical instruments.