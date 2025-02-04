A fourth dead body has been found on a beach in a popular Spanish hotspot.

According to the Guardia Civil, a member of the public found the body of an unidentified man on the beach of S’Alga in Formentera. The beach is known for being unspoiled and an idyllic spot in Spain with very fine, white sand, and a vast dunes system.

According to the Majorca Daily Bulleting, the body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. The GEAS (Special Action Group) went to the site to recover the remains and now an autopsy is taking place which should provide more information about the deceased.

It comes after three more bodies were also found on the beaches of Formentera in January and according to the Spanish news website it is not ruled out that they are migrants who died during a voyage.

On January 15, the Council of Formentera confirmed the discovery of another dead body on the beach of Sa Torreta, in S’Espalmador. The alert was received via 112 and the Guardia Civil were notified and took charge of the investigation.

The week before two tourists found two bodies on another beach in Formentera that had been in the sea for less than a week. For the moment, it has not been possible to confirm their identities, although the autopsy determined that they had drowned.

The Guardia Civil’s judicial police opened an investigation into the discovery of two bodies on Formentera’s Es Cavall d’en Borràs. The bodies were of two men, however their identities have not yet been disclosed.