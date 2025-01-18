Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation has been launched after a British man was found dead at a Costa Blanca port.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish Civil Guard divers recovered the 53-year-old's body at around 11am on Thursday morning (16 January) at the marina in Calpe, north of Benidorm, after the alarm was raised just over an hour earlier. The unnamed Brit had moored a boat he is said to have lived on in the pleasure port earlier in the week after arriving from the nearby town of Altea.

An autopsy is due to take place as police await to hear if the post-mortem reveals anything pointing to the man's death being the result of a possible crime. Sources close to the ongoing inquiry said they believed it could be a tragic accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police investigation has been launched after a British man was found dead at a Costa Blanca port. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It is believed he may have fallen into the water from the boat under the cover of darkness several hours before his body was spotted. A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Alicante said: "I can confirm we have recovered the body of a 53-year-old British man from the water at Calpe port.

"We were informed by an emergency response coordination centre around 9.40am yesterday and mobilised specialist divers from our GEAS unit. There was nothing we could do to save him. He was already dead by the time police divers reached him."

It was not immediately clear if the dead man, who is unlikely to be named by police, was holidaying on the Costa Blanca or lived in Spain. The marina where body was found is located at the foot of the resort's landmark Calpe Rock or Peñon de Ifach, as it is known in Spanish, which is the harbour for the large fleet of fishing boats.