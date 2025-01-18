Costa Blanca Spain: Mystery as British man, 53, found dead in water at Spanish port north of Benidorm
Spanish Civil Guard divers recovered the 53-year-old's body at around 11am on Thursday morning (16 January) at the marina in Calpe, north of Benidorm, after the alarm was raised just over an hour earlier. The unnamed Brit had moored a boat he is said to have lived on in the pleasure port earlier in the week after arriving from the nearby town of Altea.
An autopsy is due to take place as police await to hear if the post-mortem reveals anything pointing to the man's death being the result of a possible crime. Sources close to the ongoing inquiry said they believed it could be a tragic accident.
It is believed he may have fallen into the water from the boat under the cover of darkness several hours before his body was spotted. A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Alicante said: "I can confirm we have recovered the body of a 53-year-old British man from the water at Calpe port.
"We were informed by an emergency response coordination centre around 9.40am yesterday and mobilised specialist divers from our GEAS unit. There was nothing we could do to save him. He was already dead by the time police divers reached him."
It was not immediately clear if the dead man, who is unlikely to be named by police, was holidaying on the Costa Blanca or lived in Spain. The marina where body was found is located at the foot of the resort's landmark Calpe Rock or Peñon de Ifach, as it is known in Spanish, which is the harbour for the large fleet of fishing boats.
