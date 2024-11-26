Opera singer and voice instructor Haleh Abghari was found dead inside her apartment in August of this year.

People magazine has reported that “This week, police announced a second-degree murder warrant against Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson, who has not yet been located, per the statement.

“On Aug. 12, police responded to an “unknown call for service” around 7 a.m., and found Abghari, 54, dead with a stab wound, they said in the statement.”

At the time of her death Haleh Abghari was a voice professor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. A GoFund Me page has been set up to support the Abghari family after the tragic loss of Haleh Abghari.

The GoFundMe page pays tribute to Haleh and reads: “Haleh’s life was a testament to her passion for the arts, human rights, and her commitment to her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of courage, creativity, and deep connections with those who knew her. As her family and community mourn this profound loss, they hold onto the memories of the incredible person Haleh was.”

Tiana Longmire paid tribute to Haleh Abghari on Facebook and wrote: "Heartbroken and devastated are not enough to describe the pain I’ve felt learning of the loss of one of the sweetest, most selfless, and one of the most important people in my life. Haleh Abghari has been my voice instructor since I was 18-7 years this year, from the day I transferred to UCCS.

Tiana went on to say that “She was more than an instructor, more than a mentor, but also my friend, and a shoulder to cry on. I would not be where I am now without her, and I am so blessed to have had her as part of my life. I cannot wrap my head around her life being taken in general but especially so senselessly. Please consider donating to help her family and take care of her memorial expenses.

“Rest easy, Haleh, I love you endlessly.”