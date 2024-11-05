A 59-year-old woman has been found guilty of murdering her husband, a popular US attorney, and burning the body.

Melody Farris, the wife of prominent Georgia attorney, Gary Farris, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and making false statements.

The case dates back to July 2018 when the couple’s son, Scott Farris, discovered Gary’s remains in a pile of ashes on the family’s 10-acre farm in Alpharetta, Georgia. Initially, investigators suspected Gary had died accidentally, possibly from a medical emergency that caused him to fall into the fire. However, the investigation shifted after a bullet was found lodged in one of Gary's rib bones, confirming his death as a homicide. Describing the harrowing discovery, Scott testified: "I walk up and look, and I start seeing bones."

Throughout the investigation, Melody provided conflicting statements. She initially denied having an extramarital affair but later admitted to ending an affair with a man named Roy Barton in 2017. Arrested in Tennessee in 2019, Melody faced allegations of marital tensions stemming from financial disputes, as prosecutors argued in court.

Daughter Emily testified that her mother had previously engaged in an affair in 2009, further straining her relationship with Gary. Prosecutors also revealed that Melody was the primary beneficiary of Gary’s $2 million life insurance policy.

Evidence presented during the trial included blood traces found in the family home, trailing from the kitchen to the lower level, supporting the prosecution's theory of foul play. Scott testified that his mother’s reaction to discovering Gary's remains seemed insincere, saying: "I've seen my mother cry hundreds of times throughout my life and it appeared to me to be fake."

Melody’s defence attorney, Michael Ray, pointed to Scott as a potential suspect, alleging that he had financial disputes with his father and owned .38 caliber ammunition, matching the bullet found in Gary's remains. Scott firmly denied these allegations, testifying that he neither harmed his father nor assisted in covering up the crime.

In his closing arguments, Ray argued that law enforcement displayed “confirmation bias” during the investigation, saying: "Everything that was done in this case was tailored specifically to attempt to convict Melody in the death of Gary Farris."

Following two days of deliberation, the jury delivered its verdict. Melody is scheduled to be sentenced in December.